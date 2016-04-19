Groom smashes $400k hired Ferrari into brick wall while wife sat in front seat

A British groom in a rented $400,000 Ferrari 458 Spider crashed it into his friend's home while his bride rode shotgun.

Usman Ali fits wheels onto car's at his father's garage and put down a $10,000 deposit on the car for his wedding weekend, Mail Online reports.

The 25-year-old groom now has to come up with hefty amount for additional insurance costs after claiming his foot slipped on the car mat, causing him to hit the accelerator and crash into the home.

Usman Ali crashed a rented $400,000 Ferrari 458 Spider while his wife sat in the front seat less than 24 hours after being married.

Given the state of the car and the wall police were called, but not before locals took the chance to take personal snaps for social media.

According to Lancashire Police the collision took place on Abel Street in Burnley at around 12.40pm on 17 April.

No was injured and no arrests were made.

One video shows the luxury sports car's bonnet crushed up against the wall with its front headlights completely shattered.

Usman Ali now needs to cough up $50,000 - $10,000 from the deposit and $37,000 in excess - due to the slip of his foot.

A friend of Mr Ali said the groom didn't have enough experience driving the luxury car but claims he is a "good lad" who "works hard".

“It’s a rear-wheel drive and has 500 or so horsepower, so it’s not easy to get the hang of straight away," he said.

The incident occurred on Sunday while Mr Ali was arriving at his friend's house for further celebrations with his new wife Sakina Parveen.

Now, the newlyweds must come up with about $50,000 - $10,000 from the deposit and $37,000 in excess - due to the slip of the foot.

The Ferrari was reportedly rented from Platinum Executive Travel and Aleem Iqbal, co-owner of the company, said the vehicle is expected to “back on the road in three weeks”.

