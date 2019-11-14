'Downright apocalyptic': The chilling last post of man found dead among bushfiresThe

A man who died alone as bushfires raged towards his NSW home posted a chilling last post on Facebook detailing terrifying scenes around him.

Barry Parsons, 58, has been identified as the fourth person confirmed dead in NSW bushfires.

His body was found in bushland northwest of Kempsey on the Mid North Coast just before midnight on Wednesday.

Posting on Facebook just five days before his body was found, Parsons said it “seriously looks and sounds like apocalypse out there”.

“F****d up being on your own in these times,” he said.

The 58-year-old also posted on Facebook on November 8 that it was “hot and windy” and there was “smoke everywhere”.

“Downright apocalyptic. No bird sounds. Just got winds and mandarin skies,” he said.

Parsons also commented on the post he would have no clue which way to turn if “s**t hit the fan”.

“I swear it’s spooky as f***,” he said.

Friends commented on his post urging him to stay safe, evacuate and keep them posted, but they became worried when he fell silent.

Since news emerged of his death, friends have left tributes on his Facebook page.

“I can’t believe you are gone, this is so sad we were only chatting a couple of weeks ago,” one wrote.

“Barry ‘Baz’ Parsons has died in the massive brush fires. This man had a kind heart and tried his best to change the world and help people become more aware, he helped me, and was a good friend,” another said.

Mr Pasons’ death follows that of Julie Fletcher, 63, who died in the town of Johns River, and Wytaliba locals Vivian Chaplain, 69, and the elderly George Nole.

More than 55 fires continued to burn around NSW on Thursday morning, with 24 uncontained and eight currently at 'watch and act' level.

A total fire ban declared for NSW earlier this week has now lapsed.

Queensland braces for worsening fire conditions

Queenslanders forced to flee their homes to escape from bushfires are in limbo as crews continue battle against blazes across the state.

Alerts telling residents to leave their properties remain in place for Black Snake, in the Gympie region, and the coastal town of Woodgate, south of Bundaberg, on Thursday afternoon.

Fire conditions in both areas have deteriorated and aren't expected to improve in the near term, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

In Black Snake, fire crews are trying to strengthen containment lines while the large, slow-moving fire is burning in the vicinity of the Des Simpson Memorial.

A wind change means the fire is now tracking in a north-westerly direction.

Crews will be backburning along the south-eastern edge of the blaze, in the vicinity of Thornside Road and Upper Thornside Road.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," the QFES said, warning power, water and mobile phone services could be cut off.

The Woodgate blaze is burning near Woodgate Road and Woppis Road, travelling towards Walkers Point Road.

