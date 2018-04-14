Germany urges efforts to revive Syrian peace process in Geneva

HANOVER (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday backed Western air strikes on Syria as justified given a suspected poison gas attack, but called for fresh efforts to reenergise a U.N.-led peace process to end the Syrian civil war.

"Everything must now be done to revive the political process of the Geneva talks and to end the suffering of the Syrian people," von der Leyen, a conservative, told reporters in the northern German city of Hanover.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week ruled out Germany's participation in any military action against Syria, but said it supported Western efforts to show the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.



(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jason Neely)