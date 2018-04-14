U.S. says confident Syria behind chemical attack

News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the United States was very confident that Syria carried out a missile attack in the town of Douma last weekend, saying U.S. intelligence shows Russia's claim that the attack was faked was false.

"Our intelligence tells use otherwise. I can't go beyond that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, when asked about Russia's claim.
"We have a very high confidence that Syria was responsible," she adding, saying Russia's failure to stop Syria has been "part of the problem."


