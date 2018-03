(Reuters) - A power outage at messaging app Telegram's server cluster is causing connection issues for users in Europe, Middle East and CIS countries, the app said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Messaging app Telegram says server power snag affecting service in EMEA

The company is working to fix the issue and expects power to be back up very soon, Telegram founder Pavel Durov tweeted on Thursday.



(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)