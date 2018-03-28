News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Netanyahu's release from hospital imminent: Israeli PM's office says

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released shortly from hospital after doctors found that he was suffering from a mild respiratory illness, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old leader was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem earlier in the day, suffering from a high fever and coughing.
"The prime minister has completed a series of tests and will be released home tonight," the statement said. The tests showed a mild viral illness in the upper respiratory tract."


(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)

Back To Top