JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile shield intercepted a number of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Israeli media reported, after warning sirens sounded around the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army was checking reports of the firings and a spokesman declined immediate comment. A Reuters reporter said explosions could be seen in the dark skies over southern Israel near the Gaza Strip.





