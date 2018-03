DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian investment firm Kingdom Holding <4280.SE> is likely to split its $13 billion of assets through a spin-off of domestic property and other holdings, its billionaire chairman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said.

Prince Alwaleed also told Bloomberg in a television interview that he was working with advisors, including Goldman Sachs, to look for investments as large as $3 billion for Kingdom.



