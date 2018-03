MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that the sooner Turkey received the S-400 missile defense system from Russia the better, as Moscow agreed to speed up the delivery.

Ankara signed an agreement to buy the S-400 missile system from Russia in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture.



(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)