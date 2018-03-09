News

White House set to host followup meeting Monday on biofuels: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House has preliminary plans to host on Monday the latest in a string of meetings between rivals in the corn and oil industries to discuss how to help refiners cope with the rising costs of complying with the nation's renewable fuel laws, two sources familiar with the planning told Reuters.

Unlike previous meetings, President Donald Trump will not be in attendance, but key lawmakers, agency leaders and executives from the oil and corn industry will be, the sources said.
A White House official did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by James Dalgleish)

