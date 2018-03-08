News

No risk of new bans on Brazil meat after latest probe: agriculture minister

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Wednesday that there was no risk of countries instituting new bans on Brazilian meat imports after the latest phase of the "Weak Flesh" probe accused companies of committing fraud to avoid safety checks.

The country also plans to centralize inspections of slaughterhouses, Maggi told reporters, as among the steps the country is taking to restore confidence in Brazilian food safety.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

