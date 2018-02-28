Jerusalem suspends tax plan that led to closure of Church of the Holy Sepulchre

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Jerusalem's mayor on Tuesday suspended a tax plan that had prompted the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, considered the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial, to be closed in protest since Sunday.

A committee will negotiate with representatives of churches in the Holy Land to try to resolve the dispute over plans to tax church-owned commercial enterprises and the fate of proposed legislation opposed by the churches, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.



