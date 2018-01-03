Chef facing investigation and possible assault charges after claiming to spike vegans' meal

A restaurant is being investigated after the chef claimed to have spiked a vegan group's meal, and there are calls for her now to be charged with assault.

On Saturday, Laura Goodman, who co-owns Carlini restaurant in Shropshire, UK posted in a Facebook group boasting about how a "vegan went to bed still believing she's a a vegan".

The Shropshire Council confirmed that it is investigating the matter following the online backlash.

"We have received complaints in relation to this matter and are currently investigating. We are therefore unable to comment further at this time," a statement said, Metro reported.

This comes after the restaurant's Google review page was flooded with negative comments, which were later shut down by the site.

Some called for Ms Goodman to be prosecuted for assault, believing the vegan diner was served meat.

"'Pious, judgmental vegan (who I spent all day cooking for) has gone to bed still believing she's a vegan," her original post read.

Ms Goodman's partner, Michael Gale, responded to the backlash and said it has been a "misunderstanding".

"Laura is absolutely mortified by the comments she made which were posted in the early hours of the morning after a very long shift and too much to drink," he told the Telegraph.

"There is no question of her having 'spiked' anyone.

"There is no way Laura would ever do anything to jeopardise the business that we have put so much work into.

"She is absolutely mortified by what has happened and we can only offer our sincere apologies for these ill-advised comments."