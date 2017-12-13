News

Iran calls on Muslim nations to step up efforts against Trump's Jerusalem decision

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday all Muslim nations should work together to defend the rights of Palestinians against Donald Trump's decision last week to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Speaking in an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey's Istanbul city, Rouhani said the Muslim countries should resolve their internal disputes through dialogue and called for unity against Israel. Rouhani said Israel had planted seeds of tension in the crisis-hit region.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

