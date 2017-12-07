Mum left with bleeding on the brain after Thai holiday tragedy

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A surprise holiday has turned to tragedy after a horrific moped crash in Thailand left a mother-of-two with bleeding on the brain.

Shani's partner Sam had surprised her with a trip to Phuket for her birthday to see the elephants while her young sons were being looked after in Canberra.

But on Sunday the pair were riding down a narrow street on a moped when they collided with a truck after dodging a parked car.

"She went flying and was knocked out," Shani's friend Renee told Yahoo7.

"Sam was sitting in the street holding her and screaming - it was very traumatic."

The 24-year-old suffered bleeding to the brain, a broken pelvis, broken nose and severe lacerations to her face, mouth and body.

The couple were left with "large medical bills" following the crash and have estimated it will cost $80,000 to get her home in time for Christmas.

"She's scared as you would be in a country where you know no one but your partner," Renee said.

Renee said Sam suffered minor injuries in the crash and that they were both wearing helmets.

"He's obviously beside himself," she said.

Friends of the couple have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to have Shani medivaced back to Australia.

Today's top videos