Mum left with bleeding on the brain after Thai holiday tragedy

Shani's partner Sam had surprised her with a trip to Phuket for her birthday to see the elephants while her young sons were being looked after in Canberra.

But on Sunday the pair were riding down a narrow street on a moped when they collided with a truck after dodging a parked car.

"She went flying and was knocked out," Shani's friend Renee told Yahoo7.

Shani's partner Sam had surprised her with a trip to Phuket for her birthday. Photo: GoFundMe

"Sam was sitting in the street holding her and screaming - it was very traumatic."

The 24-year-old suffered bleeding to the brain, a broken pelvis, broken nose and severe lacerations to her face, mouth and body.

The couple were left with "large medical bills" following the crash and have estimated it will cost $80,000 to get her home in time for Christmas.

"She's scared as you would be in a country where you know no one but your partner," Renee said.

The 24-year-old suffered bleeding to the brain and a number of breaks. Photo: GoFundMe

Renee said Sam suffered minor injuries in the crash and that they were both wearing helmets.

"He's obviously beside himself," she said.

Friends of the couple have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to have Shani medivaced back to Australia.

The couple have estimated it will cost $80,000 to get her home in time for Christmas. Photo: GoFundMe

