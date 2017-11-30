Owner's Facebook post saves dog's life after fight with deadly snake

News

The woman from Hervey Bay messaged the Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher on Sunday with a photo of a huge dead snake that "came off second best".

She asked the snake catcher to name the snake after noticing her Staffordshire acting "slow".

"Eastern brown," Catcher Mark responded.

"If there is the slightest chance your dog was bitten, go straight to the vet.

A woman has asked a catcher to identify what species of snake attacked her dog after finding it dead in her yard. Photo: Facebook

"In fact, I would take him as a precaution."

The woman said the vet confirmed her dog was bitten.

She said the dog was given anti-venom and had a racing heart, but the vet said they caught the poison in time and the woman was able to take the dog home that afternoon.

The catcher said it was an eastern brown and to rush the dog to the vet. Photo: Facebook

Snake catcher Mark even advised to take the dog as a precaution. Photo: Facebook

"The dog was envenomated but is ok, mainly because the owners got the dog to the vet quickly," Mark posted on Facebook after sharing screenshots of the conversation.

The eastern brown snake is one of the world's most venomous snakes and can be aggressive when provoked.

The owner said the dog was given anti-venom and later given the all clear. Photo: Facebook

