Dad struck, killed by bus 'distracted by mobile phone' when he stepped onto road

It is believed a father-of-four, who was struck and killed by a bus in Wales, was "distracted" by his mobile phone when he stepped onto the road.

An inquest has heard Paul Stanley Lenihan, 46, was hit by a bus as he was crossing a road in Swanstea, Wales Online has reported.

The court heard there was just a second between the moment Mr Lenihan stepped onto the road, and him being fatally struck on January 27.

Statements from passengers on the bus were read as evidence, one of which described something that “come out of nowhere” slamming into the windscreen.

Reading witness statements, South Wales Police Constable Paul Jones spoke of how the passenger did not realise it was a person until the driver became hysterical and shouted "I have hit someone.”

Quoting witness David Mitchell, Constatble Jones added: “I don’t believe the driver had a chance to stop even if he had seen him."

Constable Jones also read a statement given by the bus driver, Andrew Powe, who said: “I remember he [Mr Lenihan] was holding something in his hand and was looking down.

“The lights were still on green when he walked out into the road.

“I heard a thud and someone screaming out in the bus.”

Forensic collision investigator South Wales Police Constable Kyle Smith gave evidence that the bus was travelling around 18km/h and was just five metres away from Mr Lenihan when he stepped into the road.

He concluded the collision was unavoidable and added that Mr Lenihan had what appeared to be an illuminated mobile phone in his hand when he was struck.

The investigator said it was “entirely plausible” the phone “diverted his attention from his surroundings”.

In the days after Mr Lenihan’s death, his family described the father as “a kind loving partner” and “a loving and caring father”.

“He will be extremely missed by all his family and friends,” his family said.