Parents arrested for neglecting daughter's rotting teeth

A Florida couple who neglected their daughter’s rotting teeth have been charged with neglect.

Jeremie Ervin Maloy, 31, and Cynthia Grace Maloy, 32, were arrested after it was found they ignored the school’s pleas to deal with the problem, The New York Daily News reported.

The problem was first noted at the start of the school year in 2016 when the girl showed up with “severely decayed teeth”.

The child had complained of being and pain, according to court papers. She could only eat soft foods.

The Department of Children and Families launched an investigation in February. Police had also been investigating since the start of 2017.

School officials also visited the family home several times and offered to transport the child to the dentist.

"The Maloys never took advantage of this offer for the sake of the child, but Cynthia Maloy did ask for rides to the nearby dollar store to buy cigarettes and food," police officers wrote in their report.

The parents were granted bail at a court hearing earlier this week. They have been ordered to have no contact with their daughter without the approval of a judge.