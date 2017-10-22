School forced to apologise for 'out of context' photo of black student on leash

A UK school has been forced to apologise after a photo emerged showing white students posing with a black girl on a leash.

The photo was taken at Mitchell Elementary School in Bridgewater and shows the black girl on her knees in front of two white students holding strings connect to her back.

Posted to Facebook, the image sparked outrage with many labelling it a "slavery recreation".

The school later issued a statement explaining what the lesson was about, Metro UK reports.

The lesson featured a visit from local living history museum Plimoth Plantation.

The teacher is seen dressed as a Pilgrim and was demonstrating clothing worn by people in the 17th century, including leading strings often worn by toddlers.

Derek J Swenson, who manages the district, said the girl volunteered to pretend to be a toddler.

"We realise without this context added to the photo that was shared by the classroom teacher it could be perceived differently," he said in a statement.

"Please note it was never the intent of the lesson to demean or degrade any one person or group."

"The Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District sincerely apologises to the students, staff and community at large for this unfortunate incident."

The post was shared thousands of times online.

"She needs to take her stupid a** to work at a ZOO. She should NEVER be trusted to EDUCATE OUR CHILDREN. FIRE HER A**," one person wrote about the teacher.

"You can’t f**king explain away this ignorance and insensitivity," someone else wrote.