BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian military chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said the Islamic Republic would not accept Israeli violations of Syria, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"It is not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate Syria anytime it wants," Baqeri said during a visit to Damascus, according to IRNA.



(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet)