Boy, 10, falls 30m over railing into Niagara Falls posing for photograph

Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
Police say the boy, who was visiting from outside the country, was seriously injured after he lost his balance and fell backwards landing on the gorge floor below.

Investigators say emergency services found the boy and stabilised his injuries before taking him to a children's hospital by air ambulance.

The boy was posing for a photograph when he slipped backwards. Source: Getty

They did not say just how close he came to the Niagara River.

A helicopter then rushed the boy, whose injuries were initially described as critical, to McMaster Children's Hospital at nearby Hamilton, Ontario.

He is now described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Niagara Parks Police say the boy, who was visiting from out of the country, was sitting on a railing along the top of the gorge, near Niagara Falls, so his mother could take a picture of him.

Nearly a dozen people have fallen into the Falls since 1901. Source: Getty

They say he adjusted his position and lost his balance, falling backwards and landing on the gorge floor 25 metres below. Police did not say how close to the Niagara River the boy was after his fall.

In 2003, Kirk Jones became the first person to survive going over Niagara Falls without protective equipment.

Earlier this year, he was killed when he tried the same stunt but in an inflatable ball.

