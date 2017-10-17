Boy, 10, falls 30m over railing into Niagara Falls posing for photograph

A 10-year-old boy has fallen nearly 30 metres down Niagara Falls after he slipped over the railing while his mother tried to take a photo.

Police say the boy, who was visiting from outside the country, was seriously injured after he lost his balance and fell backwards landing on the gorge floor below.

Investigators say emergency services found the boy and stabilised his injuries before taking him to a children's hospital by air ambulance.

They did not say just how close he came to the Niagara River.

A helicopter then rushed the boy, whose injuries were initially described as critical, to McMaster Children's Hospital at nearby Hamilton, Ontario.

He is now described as being in a serious but stable condition.

In 2003, Kirk Jones became the first person to survive going over Niagara Falls without protective equipment.

Earlier this year, he was killed when he tried the same stunt but in an inflatable ball.