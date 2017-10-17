News

Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks wanted for questioning over alleged $1.95m fraud

Yahoo7 and Agencies

Queensland police want to question former Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks after his wife stepped off a plane and into handcuffs to face a $1.95 million fraud charge.

Linda Brooks was arrested after flying from Bali to Perth on Friday and detectives want to question her husband, Queensland Police confirmed on Monday.

Detectives from the financial and cyber crime group fronted a Perth Court where an extradition request back to the Sunshine State was granted.

Queensland police want to question former Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks. Photo: Getty

Ms Brooks is expected to be brought before a Brisbane Magistrate's Court on November 13, charged with one count of serious fraud.

The charge relates to when the 45-year-old was a director of a sports clothing manufacturing company.

Ms Brooks, along with other directors, made dishonest claims about the success of the business in order to convince a victim to buy up a 50 per cent share in 2008, police will allege.

Ms Brooks is expected to be brought before a Brisbane Magistrate's Court on November 13. Photo: 7 News

Neil Brooks is best known for winning gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics as part of the 4x100m medley relay team and was a former high-profile presenter on the Seven Network.

He left Australia with his wife and daughter Brooke in 2010. He first lived in France before moving to the United Kingdom.

Brooks is believed to be overseas.

Brooks is believed to be overseas. Photo: 7 News

Brooks' wife stepped off a plane and into handcuffs to face a $1.95 million fraud charge. Photo: Getty

