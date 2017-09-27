Mum praised for incredible handling of 'crying baby' on plane

News

Yahoo7 News /

A young mum is being praised for her incredible consideration towards her fellow first class passengers, handing out earplugs in the chance her newborn baby screams during the flight.

A stewardess on-board the China Eastern Airlines flight couldn’t believe her eyes when the thoughtful mum handed out gift bags.

In addition to the earplugs, the bags also contained some confectionary and a note.

“It’s not my first long-distance trip but my mum takes care of me alone and worries that I may cry and disturb you,” the note read.

The thoughtful mum has been praised for her note. Source: Supplied

“After all, the change of air pressure in the plane will make me fret.”

The stewardess said the little girl, nicknamed Wendy, was on her best behaviour, watching her iPad intently for the duration of the flight.

“A child’s behaviour is totally influenced by the parents. Few mothers would care to do something like that.

“Their seats were clean and tidy when they got off. Usually the seats are in a mess when taken by people with kids,” she wrote.

