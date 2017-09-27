Former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo to remain in detention for trial: ICC

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Tuesday said judges had ordered former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo to remain in detention during his war crimes trial.

Judges said Gbagbo presented a flight risk and has a "network of supporters" that could obstruct or endanger trial proceedings if he were released.

Gbagbo's defense team had requested provisional release but judges said they failed to propose "concrete and solid" conditions that would ensure Gbagbo's continued presence at the trial.

Gbagbo is accused of four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts allegedly committed during post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast between 16 December 2010 and 12 April 2011 when Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by rival Alassane Ouattara.

His trial began in January 2016. This week prosecutors called former army chief Philippe Mangou to give evidence.











