(Reuters) - Lee, a Category 2 hurricane, is gaining in strength as it moves westward, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The hurricane is located about 1620 miles (2610 km) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Lee could strengthen a little more before weakening likely begins on Thursday," the NHC added.



(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)