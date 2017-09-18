Chorizo pulled from Coles shelves over E.coli contamination concerns

Chorizo has been removed from shelves at retail giant Coles, after testing found E.coli contamination.

Vacuum packed 250g Hans Spanish Chorizo with the expiration date of December 1, 2017 has been recalled in both Queensland and NSW.

“Customers should not consume the product,” Hans said in a statement.

“Hans Smallgoods is conducting a recall of the above Hans Branded product as a precautionary health measure due to potential microbial (E. coli) contamination."

The producer has urged consumers who have concerns for their health to “seek medical advice.”

“This recall is being undertaken to ensure the safety of our customers as part of our ongoing commitment to maintain the highest standards of safety and quality at all times. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Hans stated.

Customers are being urged to return the product for an immediate cash refund.

Earlier in the month another recall was issued amid fears two batches of a popular brand of baby food product contained glass.

Product Safety Australia advised at the time that Rafferty's Garden Happy Tummies Vegetable Risotto for infants eight months plus, with Best Before dates between August 10 and August 12, 2018 should not be consumed.

“Arborio rice used in two batches of this product may contain glass,” the recall notice read.

The risotto in question is sold in 120 gram packets.

The affected product has been sold at Coles, Woolworths, Sigma Healthcare, Big W, IGA and Awesome Warehouse in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia.

They were on shelves between August 1 and September 4.