'End times are near': Rare two-headed rattlesnake found in the US

A very rare two-headed rattlesnake has been caught in the US, and is being donated to a nature centre.

The venomous snake was found this week according to American TV station KLRT and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City in Arkansas.

A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake read "It is is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near...".

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) confirmed the snake is, indeed, real.

The author of the Facebook post, Mark Young, explained that Rodney Kelso, District Two Manager at Woodruff Electric, was the one who caught the snake.

Game and Fish are trying to nurse it back to health.

“It’s not doing too well right now. Obviously two heads, two minds might have been thinking different things. With predators it’s easy to get to want to do two different things,” Keith Stephens with the Arkansas Game and Fish said.

In 2016, a two-headed snake was found in Indiana.