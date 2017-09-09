Dad hailed a hero for 'rules for dating my daughters' social media post

News

Yahoo7

A New Zealand father is being praised for his "amazing" take on the traditional "rules for dating my daughters".

Captioned "I ain't raisin' no princesses", J. Warren Welch posted an image of what he believes are the ideal rules for dating his daughters on social media.

"You'll have to ask them what their rules are," he writes.

J. Warren Welch said he "isn't raising princesses". Source: Instagram

"I'm not raising my little girls to be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy possessive badass in order for them to be treated with respect.

"You will respect them, and if you don't, I promise they won't need my help putting you back in your place. Good luck pumpkin."

Welch is raising five daughters with his wife Natashed and told Today he understands the "urge to protect your daughters".

Welch posted this to Instagram. Source: Instagram

"The kind of posturing by fathers of daughters I was specifically responding to had nothing to do with that 'protective instinct' and everything to do with asserting their dominance over women and reinforcing a belief that women need men to take care of them," he said.

The father of five has gone viral on both Instagram and Facebook for his personal opinion with many providing a positive response.

