Residents of the small town of Hinesville thought they were doomed when a freakish cloud formation appeared to be about to swallow up the neighbourhood.

'The end of the world': Freakish cloud photos spook town

Johanna Hood, from the Georgian town in the US captured incredible images of the approaching weather on September 1, just days before Hurricane Irma was due to hit the east coast.

“Welp, it’s the end of the world guys,” she captioned the photos and the video with the clouds looming over houses nearby.

In the video she’s heard explaining it to her kids.

“Guys, this is real,” she says to her shocked children.

“Straight from a horror movie.”

“It is?” one of them asks.

“No, I’m just saying it looks like one and it’s moving so fast,” Mrs Hood replies.

One Instagram user suggested it could be UFOs using “a fake storm” while another thought it could be divine intervention from the heavens.

Others were just in awe of the images labelling the phenomenon as, “scary, but beautiful”.

According to the Daily Star, the experts say it’s a rolling arcus cloud.

It’s not the first weather anomaly the US has witnessed recently after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc throughout Texas, while Hurricane Irma is on its the way.