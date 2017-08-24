News

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Aussie woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand

Mystery over Australian man found dead in India with mark on his lower back

Yahoo7 News

An Australian man has been found dead on a roadside near a resort in India.

Michael James O’Toole, 59, was found dead with an injury mark on his lower back on Sunday in Fateh Sagar Lake in Udaipur, Rajasthan, according to News Corp.

Indian police have informed his Melbourne-based family and Mr O’Toole’s sister consented to an autopsy, which was conducted Tuesday night.

The doctors are yet to submit their report to authorities.

Police are still trying to determine what caused Mr O'Toole's death. Source: Supplied

Mr O’Toole’s body was spotted by ambulance operators, who later informed the police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Singh said Mr O’Toole’s clothes were found intact with his wallet and passport, “which rules out incident of theft”.

“The deceased has small injury mark on his lower back (near thigh) on the right side,” he said.

“Our initial investigation rules out any foul play, though the conclusion will be made after the autopsy.”

Asst Sub-Insp Singh said Mr O’Toole’s sister was heading to India and the family was planning to conduct his last rites in India.

Fateh Sagar Lake. Source: Google Maps

It is understood she was present for the ceremony on Wednesday.

Police said Mr O’Toole arrived in Udaipur on June 6 and stayed in a number of places.

Asst Sub-Insp Singh said police are now tracking his past movements to determine where he stayed.

They have also circulated pictures of him in nearby resorts and hotels.

The investigation continues.

