The criminals and fugitives living among us

These are the faces of some of the most wanted men and women living among us in Australia.

The criminals living among us

Wanted for murder, armed robbery, sexual assault and a string of sickening crimes, police and Crime Stoppers fear some of the most wanted criminals in Australia could be hiding in plain sight.

“These criminals could be working alongside you in your community,” Crime Stoppers (NSW) CEO Peter Price AM warned.

“It might be a new person you’ve noticed in your area or a more familiar face such as a neighbour, work colleague, friend or even a family member.”

The Australian public is being called on to help track down 20 of the most wanted fugitives who are spread out across the country.

Pictured below are the individuals being targeted in this year’s Operation Roam 'Rogue Radar' campaign.

John Victor Bobak

John Victor Bobak has kept police at bay since 1991 after the bodies of Maureen Ambrose and Peter George were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Surfers Paradise unit.

His co-offender, Ronald Henry Thomas, was arrested in 1992 and convicted for his role in the double murders but 67-year-old Bobak remains on the run.

He is described as being 183cm tall with a muscular build, blue eyes and brown hair. Below are a series of artist impressions of what Bobak may look like today.

Jonathan Dick

Victorian man Jonathan Dick sparked a nationwide manhunt after his 36-year-old brother David was found brutally murdered outside a Doncaster shopping centre on February 3, 2017.

Police believe Jonathan was the man seen on CCTV footage at the scene of the crime, making him a “person of interest” in his brother’s death.

He was last seen in Ivanhoe East, Victoria where he abandoned his blue 1997 Ford Fairmont sedan.

Considered dangerous and possibly armed with a knife, police believe the 39-year-old has fled interstate and are now calling on the public to provide any information on his whereabouts.

Warren Leslie Scrivener

Scrivener has been on the run for more than 16 years after he allegedly assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm in West Lakes, South Australia, in 2001.

The 47-year-old was arrested and bailed but failed to appear at future court dates.

His last known location was Fremantle, WA.

Clint Briley

Briley was involved in a 2002 armed robbery in Sydney’s inner west that saw $1.2 million worth of mobile phones stolen.

Four years later Bailey was convicted and jailed for his role in the Alexandria robbery.

Parole saw the 34-year-old released in 2011, but that has since been revoked, and he has refused to hand himself over to police.

Gene Nicholas Hawkins and Thomas Peter Walsh

Hawkins was convicted and sentenced after he was found with a commercial quantity of methampetamine in Alice Springs on February 15, 2017.

After he failed to comply with his parole conditions, an arrest warrant was issued for the 44-year-old, however it's believed he may have crossed the border over to Queensland.

Walsh is believed to be laying low in a bid to avoid police detection after police discovered large quantity of ice in a Brisbane apartment on January 5 2017.

The Queensland man is thought to have fled New South Wales.

Henry Jonathon Evans

Evans was sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales.

Following his release, the 24-year-old had his parole transferred to South Australia but quickly breached the conditions.

With a warrant issued for his arrest, police now fear the young ginger-haired man has fled to Queensland.

Kayne Edwards

Edwards has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home at Melton South, Victoria and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person.

The 36-year-old has failed to attend court in relation to these charges and warrants were issued.

He is described as being 180cm tall with a thin build and fair complexion.

Nelio Serra

In both 2015 and 2016, Serra was charged with breaking into a number of Central New South Wales properties.

Serra, who is described as 165cm with a dark brown complexion, failed to attend court for these offences and has since had warrants for his arrest issued.

Police fear the 41-year-old will continue to commit serious property offences in whatever state he has fled to.

Antonio Toliseli

Toliseli is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in December 2016.

Along with another person, it's alleged Toliseli forced their way into a property in St Albans, Victoria, before assaulting a person and stealing property.

Police have arrested the other suspect but have been unable to locate the 29-year-old.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Rewards of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information which can assist in locating this wanted person please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

All information providers are anonymous.