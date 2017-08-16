Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and sons, 12 and 11, 'killed in Syria airstrike': reports

Australia's most infamous terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and his two young sons are believed to have been killed in Coalition airstrike in Syria, ABC has reported.

Sharrouf and his sons, Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, are believed to have been killed while driving near Islamic State's defacto Syrian capital Raqqa on Friday.

Photos of Sharrouf's corpse and the corpses of his sons had been seen by members of Australia's extremist community

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 7 News Online they were aware of the reports and would be issuing a statement shortly.

After first coming to public attention in 2004, Sharrouf was later caught plotting a high-level terrorist attack in Australia that was foiled by a major counter terrorism operation.

He was found with six clocks and 140 batteries that police said would have been turned into bombs.

After completing a four-year prison sentence, Sharrouf used his brother's passport to travel to Syria with his wife and their five children, where he would go on to join Islamic State fighters.

In 2014, Sharrouf shared an image of his then nine-year-old son holding up the severed head of a Syrian government soldier.

The image made headlines around the world and quickly became a symbol of Islamic State's barbarity.

In February this year, he became the first Australian to be stripped of citizenship after the Turnbull government ­invoked anti-­terrorism laws.

