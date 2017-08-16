News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and sons, 12 and 11, 'killed in Syria airstrike': reports

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

Australia's most infamous terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and his two young sons are believed to have been killed in Coalition airstrike in Syria, ABC has reported.

Two Australian ISIS fighters reportedly killed in Iraq
0:34

Two Australian ISIS fighters reportedly killed in Iraq
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
Dozens of Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 found dead
1:02

Dozens of Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 found dead
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0301_1800_ADL-Weatherill
1:05

Senate inquiry clears Weatherill of fault in TAFE crisis
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0228_1130_nat_islamicstate
0:45

Julie Bishop says war against ISIS is almost over
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
1:13

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
0226_1800_wa_tourism
1:34

New WA tourism campaign hinges on 'affordability'
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
 

Sharrouf and his sons, Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, are believed to have been killed while driving near Islamic State's defacto Syrian capital Raqqa on Friday.

Photos of Sharrouf's corpse and the corpses of his sons had been seen by members of Australia's extremist community

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 7 News Online they were aware of the reports and would be issuing a statement shortly.

Sharrouf was reportedly killed in an airstrike a few days ago.

After first coming to public attention in 2004, Sharrouf was later caught plotting a high-level terrorist attack in Australia that was foiled by a major counter terrorism operation.

He was found with six clocks and 140 batteries that police said would have been turned into bombs.

After completing a four-year prison sentence, Sharrouf used his brother's passport to travel to Syria with his wife and their five children, where he would go on to join Islamic State fighters.



In 2014, Sharrouf shared an image of his then nine-year-old son holding up the severed head of a Syrian government soldier.

The image made headlines around the world and quickly became a symbol of Islamic State's barbarity.

In February this year, he became the first Australian to be stripped of citizenship after the Turnbull government ­invoked anti-­terrorism laws.

More to come.

Back To Top