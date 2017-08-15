News

'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Waitress receives rude note instead of tip over her tattoo

Yahoo7 News /

A waitress was “hurt” when she received a rude note saying she “doesn’t love Jesus” because of her tattoo in lieu of a tip from the family she was serving.

Samantha Heaton is a waitress at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Rockford, in the US state of Illinois.

The 20-year-old has a tattoo of two rainbows on her forearm, which she says represents equality and LGBTQ rights, the Rock River Times.

But despite believing she did everything right for the family of five she served on August 5, the diners thought different.

Ms Heaton didn't receive a tip because she 'doesn't love Jesus'. Source: Facebook

Ms Heaton made conversation, topped up their drinks and checked on them to see if they were enjoying their meals.

But when the time came to collect the $US60.55 ($AU76.97) bill she didn’t receive a tip.

The reason: she “doesn’t love Jesus”.

“Can’t tip someone who doesn’t love Jesus!” the note from the family stated.

“Bad tatto (sic).”

Ms Heaton (right) with her partner Alyssa Christina. Source: Facebook

Most hospitality staff in the US rely on tips to earn a living wage.

Although Ms Heaton is gay, she never mentioned it to the customers or said anything about her religion or theirs.

One of her co-workers posted a photo of the bill and the tattoo on Facebook.

“I would just like to say that being gay does not mean you don't believe in God or Jesus,” the post reads.

“And people who are ‘religious’ should not disrespect or act in such ways to other people.”

Ms Heaton said the note “kind of hurt”.

“I went above and beyond for this couple,” she said.

“Like, I have bills to pay too.”

The waitress said she identifies as a Christian and believes in Jesus and God. She also worries the parents have set a bad example for the two children under 10 who were at the table.

“And, as a Christian, thou shall not judge,” Ms Heaton said.

“The kids are going to be under the impression that it will be OK to discriminate against anybody.”

Buffalo Wild Wings did not comment on the bill.

