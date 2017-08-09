Uber driver released without charge after woman claims he sexually assaulted her

An Uber driver has been released by police without charge after a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by him in Brisbane early on Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old says she got into the Uber with some friends who were dropped off before her.

The woman claims the driver then parked at a local park in North Brisbane about 12.20am where it's alleged he put her hands around her neck and sexually assaulted her.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and that a 49-year-old man had been arrested.

"We are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that is believed to have occurred in a ride sharing company vehicle," a police spokesperson told 7 News Online on Wednesday morning.

"Subsequently a 49-year-old man is in custody and is assisting police with inquiries."

#BREAKING | A 22-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver in Brisbane overnight. #sun7 pic.twitter.com/2KUDA85Ril — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 8, 2017

The man has since been released without charge, pending further investigation into the incident.

The incident follows the arrest of two other Uber drivers in relation to sexual assault of passengers in Brisbane in the past month.

Update: police have released the Uber driver without charge pending further investigation. @sunriseon7 https://t.co/qLhv4fY5HP — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) August 8, 2017

This incident is not related to those arrests.