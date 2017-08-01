More than half of Australian uni students sexually harassed in 2016, study finds

More than half of Australian university students were sexually harassed at least once in 2016, a national survey has found.

The Human Rights Commission survey of more than 30,000 students at all 39 Australian universities found men were mainly the perpetrators of sexual harassment and sexual assault with women experiencing more harassment than men.

Fifty-one per cent of students were sexually harassed on at least one occasion in 2016.

Women were also found to be four times more likely to be sexually assaulted at college.

The quadrangle at the University of Sydney. Source: AAP

About a third of the complaints happened on university grounds with 20 per cent at a university or residence social event.

Universities have acknowledged they have to do more to protect students from sexual assault and harassment.

Universities Australia says institutions around the country share a commitment to do more and do better to ensure every student is safe and can study in an environment where respect is paramount.

"We send a strong and clear message today that these behaviours are not acceptable. Not on our campuses, and not in Australia society," chair Margaret Gardner said.

A 10-point action plan response to the national student survey on sexual assault and sexual harrassement. Source: AAP

"This report tells us that, while much has already been done, we have more work to do to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment in student communities."

The peak body has released a 10-point plan for national initiatives to combat assaults and harassment and many individual universities have also launched their own measures.

The national response includes developing a respectful relationships education program tailored for university students and providing specialist training to academic and student residence staff about how to respond effectively and compassionately when someone tells them about an incident.

There's also a 24-hour support line to give students access to specialist counsellors from Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

Universities will commission a follow-up survey to see whether they're making progress in combating the problem.

Students outside the School of Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne. Source: Getty Images

Professor Gardner said the initiatives signalled the sector's resolve to ensure students could study and live in a safe and respectful culture and those who report unacceptable behaviour received the right response.

"This is our contribution to an important, ongoing national conversation about how we prevent and address sexual harassment and sexual assault within Australian society," she said.

She thanked the more than 30,000 students who took part in the survey, particularly victims and survivors who shared their stories.

"We have listened - and we will act," she said.

A student reads on a bench at the University of Sydney. Source: AAP

Plan to combat sexual assault and harassment

Develop an evidence-based respectful relationships program for university students.

Specialist training developed by the Australian Psychological Society to extend the skills of university counsellors to support victims and survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

A 24-hour national support phone line offering specialist support for students, operated by Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

Broader availability of first responder training for university staff.

New training for university staff about prevention and responses to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Working with Universities Colleges Australia, a peak body for residential colleges, to provide access to first responder training for residential colleges and halls of residence.

Develop best practice guidelines to support universities to respond to reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

New principles on postgraduate student-staff interaction.

Continue the 'Respect. Now. Always.' awareness campaign.

Follow-up student survey to assess progress and inform ongoing action.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said only six per cent of students surveyed felt universities were doing enough to “provide clear direction on procedures and support services”.

“Only four per cent thought the case in relation to sexual assault,” she added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.