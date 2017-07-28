News

Man sets himself on fire after dousing himself in petrol

Yahoo7 /

A man has doused himself in petrol and set himself alight in front of the Department of Immigration office in Sydney's CBD.

At about 1.30pm on Friday police were called to Lee Street near Central Station after a man, aged about 30, doused himself in petrol.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man, however he lit himself on fire.

The man was taken out on a stretcher. Photo: Twitter / 2GB.

The incident occurred out the front of the Department of Immigration office.

Police confirmed in a press conference that the man was protesting and suffers from mental health issues.

"He was a deeply disturbed and upset individual," Detective Superintendent David Donohue said.

Officers were ready with a fire extinguisher and put out the flames.



Fire and Rescue NSW then doused the man in water.

Detective Superintendent Donohue said he understands police were in negotiations with the man for between eight and 10 minutes before he set himself alight.

"As you can appreciate, this could have been a lot worse if police didn't act so quickly in putting him out," he said.

"He is currently being treated for his physical injuries and mental health."



A NSW Police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm if the man made any threats, and said the incident was not terror-related.

The man suffered superficial burns and was being treated at the scene before being taken away in ambulance.

The man set himself alight outside the Immigration building on Lee Street in Sydney. Photo: Google Maps

"It was a very confronting scene for officers and demonstrates the complexity of self-harm incidents," Det. Supt. Donohue said.

The man is known to police.

"He would have killed himself as you can imagine the petrol with his clothing and that he was adjacent to a building - flammable liquids are a hostile environment," Det. Supt. Donohue said.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467, or Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36.

