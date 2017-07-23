Qantas boosts security for flights out of the Philippines amid increased terrorism fears

News

Yahoo7 /

Qantas has classified Manila airport "at risk" after an insurgency into the country by foreign-led terrorists who since May 23 have occupied a major city in the south.

There has been more than 550 deaths and the displacement of 200,000 people since the takeover, News Corp reports.

It's understood Australian intelligence agencies highlighted concerns the risk of returning jihadists had increased after direct flights to the Philippines from Turkey commenced in May.

Qantas has increased its security measures for flights out of the Philippines. Photo: AAP


Qantas has since boosted its security by performing its own mandatory airside searches of passengers' carry-on bags adjacent to the Manila departure boarding gate.

PICTURED: Filipino soldiers sit in military trucks on their way for reinforcement in Iligan city, Mindanao, Philippines in May. President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao in response to a new armed offensive by the Maute group, one of the jihadist bands reportedly operating in the region. Photo: EPA

Manila's air hub is now in line with Bali and Jakarta's on the highest security level of caution for the airline.

“For obvious reasons we don’t comment on security matters other than to say we work closely with government agencies and the intelligence community to make sure we have the right security measures,” A Qantas spokeswoman told News Corp.

The Daily Telegraph also revealed Australian Border Force has been dispatching officers to key air hubs around the world, including Manila, to examine possible threats to national security, as well as Eastern European crime gangs and Outlaw Motor Cycle Groups.

It's understood there are a number of foreign jihadists, including from Malaysia and Indonesia, including the Jemaah Islamiah group who were behind the 2002 and 2005 Bax`li bombings, that had already made it to the Philippines to learn bomb and tactical skills.

