News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld mum loses family members in house fire (clone 1522026576)
Boy, 4, released from hospital after surviving horror fire that killed dad and two sons

'The empire of America will meet a shameful end': North Korea's firm warning

Yahoo7 News /

North Korea has warned the US of dire consequences if it doesn’t “behave itself” as a war of the words continues between the two countries.

0309_1130_nat_trump
2:01

President Donald Trump invited to North Korea
Theresa May: UK can 'set example to world' in Brexit negotiations
1:00

Theresa May: UK can 'set example to world' in Brexit negotiations
Italy dancing with the 5-Stars but vote inconclusive
1:51

Italy dancing with the 5-Stars but vote inconclusive
South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
1:21

South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
Michel Barnier outlines Irish border commitments
0:40

Michel Barnier outlines Irish border commitments
Liam Fox: Britain would need to abandon global ambitions to stay in customs union
0:36

Liam Fox: Britain would need to abandon global ambitions to stay in customs union
New Zealand prime minister creates new cabinet post for disarmament
0:58

New Zealand prime minister creates new cabinet post for disarmament
Pressure on UK's May after opposition Brexit pledge
1:45

Pressure on UK's May after opposition Brexit pledge
EU leaders prepare for battle over post-Brexit budget
1:53

EU leaders prepare for battle over post-Brexit budget
UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
1:43

UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
1:58

Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
Why sanctions on North Korea must be 'increased to the ma...
2:33

Why sanctions on North Korea must be 'increased to the ma...
 

In an article published in the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Rodong Sinmun, the US was warned “further escalating a situation while staging a joint ballistic missile drill with the South Korean warmongers”.

“The army and people of the DPRK are fully ready to counter any military option chosen by the US,” reads the article titled, “Foolish Acts of Precipitating Self-Ruin”.

“If a war breaks out in Korea owing to the US unpardonable act, the empire of America will meet a shameful end.

The article warns the US of intervening in North Korea's nuclear program. Source: AP

“If the US wants to escape the worst disaster in its history, it should behave itself, clearly aware of the strategic position of [“self-reliant” North] Korea, though belatedly.”

The article is a response to the Trump administration earlier announcement that the “era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime” had failed.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting anywhere in the world on July 4, one of a string of test launches from the rogue nation in recent months.

The Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2802 kilometres and hit its target in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after 39 minutes. Photo: AP

The country also launched newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile on May 13.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea was the most “urgent and dangerous threat” to the world’s security, which sparked outrage from the North.

Back To Top