'The empire of America will meet a shameful end': North Korea's firm warning

North Korea has warned the US of dire consequences if it doesn’t “behave itself” as a war of the words continues between the two countries.

In an article published in the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Rodong Sinmun, the US was warned “further escalating a situation while staging a joint ballistic missile drill with the South Korean warmongers”.

“The army and people of the DPRK are fully ready to counter any military option chosen by the US,” reads the article titled, “Foolish Acts of Precipitating Self-Ruin”.

“If a war breaks out in Korea owing to the US unpardonable act, the empire of America will meet a shameful end.

“If the US wants to escape the worst disaster in its history, it should behave itself, clearly aware of the strategic position of [“self-reliant” North] Korea, though belatedly.”

The article is a response to the Trump administration earlier announcement that the “era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime” had failed.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting anywhere in the world on July 4, one of a string of test launches from the rogue nation in recent months.

The country also launched newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile on May 13.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea was the most “urgent and dangerous threat” to the world’s security, which sparked outrage from the North.