News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Serial rapist behind bars after alleged relationship with prostitute
Serial rapist back behind bars after alleged relationship with prostitute

Greens senator Larissa Waters resigns over Canadian dual citizenship

Josh Dutton
Yahoo7 News /

Greens senator Larissa Waters has resigned from Federal Parliament over her dual citizenship with Canada.

0201_1600_nat_feeney
0:43

MP David Feeney to quit Parliament
Daring pensioner takes to motorway in mobility scooter
0:32

Daredevil pensioner rides mobility scooter down busy motorway
0719_0500_nat_canberra
1:54

Overseas-born politicians swear allegiance to Australia
Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds in parliament in Australian milestone moment
2:21

Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds in parliament in Australian milestone moment
1123_0500_nat_dual
1:22

Xenophon cross-bencher a British citizen by descent
1108_1600_nat-Citizenship
2:00

Turnbull, Shorten meet to discuss citizenship crisis
0725_1800_SYD-MinisterQuits
1:47

Resources Minister quits over dual citizenship revelation
1115_1800_SYD-Nash
0:24

Former military general set to replace Senator Nash
Israel's Netanyahu pays tribute to slain journalist Steven Sotloff
0:40

Israel's Netanyahu pays tribute to slain journalist Steven Sotloff
2406_1130_nat_terror
2:23

New laws to strip terrorists of citizenship
'It was my fault': Australian senator's teary resignation
1:09

'It was my fault': Australian senator's teary resignation
1101_0500_nat_citizenship
1:24

Calls for parliamentary citizenship audit
 

The senator made international headlines and provoked debate after becoming the first woman to breastfeed her baby in parliament in May.

She said she had no idea she was a dual citizen after leaving Canada when just 11 months old.

"I left Canada as a baby, born to Australian parents studying and working briefly in Canada before they returned home," Ms Waters said in a statement.

Ms Waters said she left Canada at 11 months old. Source: AAP

"I have lived my life thinking that as a baby I was naturalised to be Australian and only Australian, and my parents told me that I had until age 21 to actively seek Canadian citizenship. At 21, I chose not to seek dual citizenship, and I have never even visited Canada since leaving at 11 months old."

Ms Waters said she sought legal advice following senator Scott Ludlam's resignation on Friday for holding a dual citizenship of Australia and New Zealand.

"However after Scott’s shock discovery was devastated to learn that because of 70-year-old Canadian laws I had been a dual citizen from birth, and that Canadian law changed a week after I was born and required me to have actively renounced Canadian citizenship," she said.

WA Senator Scott Ludlam said he did not want to drag the issue through the courts. Photo: AAP

"I had not renounced since I was unaware that I was a dual citizen. Obviously this is something that I should have sought advice on when I first nominated for the Senate in 2007, and I take full responsibility for this grave mistake and oversight. I am deeply sorry for the impact that it will have."

Greens leader Senator Richard di Natale told the media on Tuesday he was gutted by Ms Waters' resignation.

"I am gutted by today's announcement coming just a few days after Scott's announcement," he said.

"Larissa has been an incredible representative for the people of Queensland and indeed for the nation. She has been a wonderful Deputy and her departure is deeply saddening."

Greens Senator Waters arrives with her partner Jeremy Gates (left) and their daughter Alia Joy, flanked by Greens Brisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri, to announces her resignation. Source: AAP

Asked if any other members of the Greens were born overseas he said: "We have ensured that we check and double-check that everybody else is not in this situation and the last thing I want to be doing is standing here again with another announcement."

Senator di Natale said it had been a "terrible month" for the Greens.

"There is no other way of sugar coating it," he said.

"To lose two people like Scott Ludlam and Senator Larissa Waters, these are two of the most outstanding people, not just in the parliament but I would say in politics anywhere in the country."

The Greens leader admitted it's been a 'terrible month' for the party. Source: AAP

Last month Ms Waters was accused of being an exhibitionist and was trolled for becoming the first woman in parliament to breastfeed while passing a movement.

An anonymous trol sent a message to the senator saying it was "not a good look" and labelled her a "dumb b****".

But he senator appeared unfazed by the criticism sharing the message with the comment "Lol "Regards"."

More than 100 users responded to the troll's message, with many standing up for the senator.

Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters puts forward a motion on Black Lung disease while breastfeeding her daughter. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

"Please know you're inspiring the rest of us to be brave and never give up," one user wrote.

Another said: "Keep doing what you are doing @larissawaters - challenge stereotypes and leading by example".

Back To Top