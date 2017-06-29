Family's heartbreaking photo of brave little boy battling cancer

The devastated mother of brave little Bradley Lowery has posted a heart-breaking image of her son as she reveals he is “deteriorating fast”.

Gravely ill: Brave little Bradley “deteriorating fast” says devastated mum

The six-year-old English boy, battling neuroblastoma, has gained worldwide media attention since his mother first started sharing his story on social media.

Mum Gemma posted the latest candid photo on social media of little Bradley being tenderly hugged by brother Kieran.

“My two boys my world my everything,” the caption read that has since going viral.

Only hours earlier the desperate mother broke the sad update on social media about Bradley’s current health condition.

“Bradley is deteriorating fast, his temperature is going very high, his breathing very fast his oxygen levels low,” she begins her post by writing.

“He is sleeping most the time apart from odd times awake. We knew this was coming but we are heart broken beyond words. We have been told he could be like this for days it just depends on him and his body.”

The brave little boy has managed to capture the hearts of millions of people all around the world with his endearing smile and fighting spirit.

The neuroblastoma started in his adrenal gland above his left kidney, however the cancer spread to his chest, lungs, lymph nodes, bone and bone marrow.

Gemma, her partner Carl, 32, and brother Kieran, 15, were told that Bradley was suffering from the rare form of childhood cancer in December 2012.

Since football fan Bradley led out Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, striker Jermain Defoe has struck up a friendship with the family.

“Every day I wake up and text his mum and ask how he’s getting on and she says ‘it’s OK’, but the reality is he’s struggling,” Defoe told talkSPORT earlier in the month.

“She put something out on social media saying he’s got a few weeks to live and she messaged me and I didn’t know what to say. It was tough, I can’t put in words how I felt.”

Earlier in the month Gemma revealed that doctors are finding ‘new lumps and bumps each day’ as his condition deteriorates.

Bradley had been in remission however in July last year he sadly relapsed.