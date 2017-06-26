'It's OK to let go': Terrified teen falls eight metres from amusement park ride

The terrifying moment a teen fell several metres from an amusement park ride has been captured on camera.

At first in the nail-biting vision the girl can been seen dangling precariously from a gondola ride while a large crowd of onlookers gather below.

Matthew Howard Sr. was leaving the New York amusement park on Saturday evening with his family when he heard someone screaming for help.

“It's OK! It's OK to let go, I'll catch you, honey,'" Good Samaritan Matthew told the terrified teen.

According to Matthew the teen was crying hysterically, saying she couldn't hold on any longer.

Eventually the girl can be seen losing her grip on the carriage and then falls approximately eight metres into the outstretched arms of Matthew and a few others who manage to miraculously catch her.

Matthew, a local contractor, bore the brunt of the fall and was treated and released for a minor back injury following the dramatic rescue.

"I couldn't let that little girl die," he said.

"No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn't stand by and watch."

The teen was taken to a local hospital in a stable condition and suffered no serious injuries due to the fall.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order and the amusement park said in a statement that the safety of guests is a top priority.

"There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed," a park official said.

On Sunday, park officials said the ride had been cleared for operation, but would remain closed.

"We are reviewing our internal procedures to ensure the safety and security of our guests and team members," park officials said.

