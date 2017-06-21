Most jobs you can’t sleep through without disaster, but this profession is one you really can’t nap at all.

Restful robber? Sleepy burglary suspect caught napping on the job

Police have charged a man in the US with burglary after he was allegedly found asleep inside a stranger’s home mid-robbery.

According to local media outlets the homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed.

The stunned homeowner, Jeffrey Holbrook, called deputies after he returned home and found his house ransacked.

Holbrook was recording video of the destruction the intruder had made inside his home when he made yet another discovery: a stranger sleeping soundly in his bed.

He made the decision not to wake him.

“He was asleep. Why have a confrontation? I didn’t know if he was armed, if he would wake up and he would be armed. The police were coming,” Holbrook told NBC.

The stunned homeowner told local police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged during the ‘restful’ robbery.

Responding deputies arrested 39-year-old Stacy Foster, who was charged with burglary and destruction of property.