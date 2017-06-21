News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Restful robber? Sleepy burglary suspect caught napping on the job

Yahoo7 News /

Most jobs you can’t sleep through without disaster, but this profession is one you really can’t nap at all.

Restful robber? Sleepy burglary suspect caught napping on the job

Police have charged a man in the US with burglary after he was allegedly found asleep inside a stranger’s home mid-robbery.

According to local media outlets the homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed.

The stunned homeowner, Jeffrey Holbrook, called deputies after he returned home and found his house ransacked.

This man came home to find a robber asleep in his house after ransacking it. Source: NBC News

Holbrook was recording video of the destruction the intruder had made inside his home when he made yet another discovery: a stranger sleeping soundly in his bed.

He made the decision not to wake him.

“He was asleep. Why have a confrontation? I didn’t know if he was armed, if he would wake up and he would be armed. The police were coming,” Holbrook told NBC.

39-year-old Stacy Foster was charged with burglary and destruction of property. Source: NBC News

The stunned homeowner told local police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged during the ‘restful’ robbery.

Responding deputies arrested 39-year-old Stacy Foster, who was charged with burglary and destruction of property.

