Family releases photo of bruised daughter taken a week before she killed herself

A heartbroken family have released photos of their bruised daughter she took just a week before she killed herself.

The Metro reports Emily Drouet, an 18-year-old Law student at Aberdeen University, took a selfie of her bruised face allegedly suffered at the hands of her boyfriend one week before she died on March 16, 2016.

She sent the selfie to a friend from school as proof she was being assaulted by her 21-year-old partner Angus Milligan, the Daily Record reports.

Ms Drouet’s mother, Fiona, said the family shared the photo to draw attention to the abuse her daughter suffered.

“I want to jump inside the picture and cuddle her,” she said.

“I want to tell her that she could have spoken to me, that she could have asked for help.

“We would have been there.”

Milligan admitted to three separate assault charges and told the court he choked her and sent abusive text messages calling her a ‘slut’ and a ‘b***h.’

He will be sentenced on July 5.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.