Horrific concert blast in Manchester is not city's first bomb attack

Yahoo7 /

The "explosion" at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is not the first time an incident like it has happened for the city.

In 1996 an enormous attack was carried out by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) where they detonated a powerful 1500kg truck bomb on Corporation Street in the centre of the city.

It was the biggest bomb detonated in Great Britain since WWII.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after the 1996 bomb attack. Photo: 7 News

The explosion targeted the city's infrastructure and economy, causing devastating damage.

That incident happened not far from a suspected terror attack at The Manchester Arena on Monday night local time during an Ariana Grande concert where an "explosion" saw 19 people confirmed dead, at least 50 injured and about 20,000 people descend into chaos.

People flee the Manchester Arena after a blast is heard. Source: Twitter


In a sign of times, the IRA sent phone warnings about 90 minutes before they detonated the bomb.

An incredible 75,000 people were evacuated from the area but there were 200 people left injured with no fatalities.

The 1996 bomb attack caused significant damage. Photo: 7 News

At the time England was hosting the Euro '96 football championships where it was Russia versus Germany, a match that was to take place in Manchester the following day.

There's no word yet as to whether the Islamic State claim responsibility for the incident at The Manchester Arena concert on Monday (local time).

The blast sent panic through Manchester Arena, with thousands seen fleeing the venue. Source: Facebook

Protocols in place today have not allowed warnings to be given before a suspected terrorist attack for this particular organisation the western world is fighting today - the Islamic State.

The group is known to wait until after an incident to claim responsibility, usually on their own website.

