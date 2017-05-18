'I wake up screaming': Former AFL star Justin Murphy jailed after attacking ex-girlfriend

News

Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
Yahoo7 News /

Former AFL star Justin Murphy has been jailed for six months after a series of attacks against his former girlfriend including maiming her with a blowtorch.

Murphy’s lawyer told the court the former Essendon player had past issues with the drugs meth and GHB following the conclusion of his AFL career.

He had recently completed a three-month drug rehabilitation program, the court heard.

But Murphy was convicted of 28 offences including unlawful assault, aggravated burglary and making threats to kill.

Murphy has been jailed for six months. Source: 7 News

His former girlfriend Jill Scott described Murphy as "evil".

She lost her middle finger after Murphy burnt it with a blowtorch last year.

“I’ll have flashes for life, dreams for life,” she said.

His former girlfriend Jill Scott described Murphy as evil. Source: 7 News

“I wake up screaming.”

She told Seven News Murphy would jump the fence every night and he stole her phone.

“It’s pretty terrifying stuff,” she said.

Scott lost a finger due to one of Murphy's attacks. Source: 7 News

In a Victorian Police report issued in October last year Murphy was found sitting naked on the dog’s bed "grunting and rolling around".

“He wasn’t even making any sense,” Scott said.

“You couldn’t even have a conversation he was just rocking and grunting.”

In sentencing Magistrate John O’Callaghan said Murphy’s treatment of Scott was “appalling” and “unacceptable.”

“I cannot accept this campaign of terror you put this lady through,” he told the court.

Murphy during his playing days in 2004. Source: Getty Images

