Melbourne woman sneezes and breaks her neck, twice

A Melbourne woman is believed to have broken her neck after sneezing, twice.

Monique Jefferies reportedly suffered a partial dislocation of her C1 and C2 vertebrae five years ago after sneezing.

Mrs Jefferies underwent surgery to have a halo brace fused to her skull for 14 weeks.

Mrs Jefferies is in high spirits despite her injury. Source: GoFundMe

She was forced to move home to Hobart where her mother cared for her and her then nine-month old son Thomas while her husband Sam remained in Melbourne for work.

Mrs Jefferies managed a full recovery, suffering only slight neck pain, but last month she reportedly sneezed, coughed and became unable to move.

Her sister Alira Jackson said the hospital confirmed she had broken her neck exactly the same way as five years earlier.

Mrs Jefferies with her family. Source: GoFundMe

Ms Jackson has started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for further treatment and to help support the family.

It has raised more than $7,500.

Source: GoFundMe

