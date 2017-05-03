News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

Dashcam captures cause of shocking fatal crash on NSW highway

Yahoo7 News /

WARNING, DISTRESSING VIDEO: Dashcam has captured the cause of a shocking fatal crash on a NSW highway, which killed a father of two on Tuesday.

Cell Phone Footage Shows Semi-Truck Hit by Train
0:21

Cell Phone Footage Shows Semi-Truck Hit by Train
0402_1800_vic_crushed
0:15

Man crushed to death by truck in central Victoria
0308_0500_nat_breakingMelbcrash
1:33

Truck crash in Melbourne
0302_1800_ADL-Tradie
1:30

Tradies cable-tie alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens’ arrest
Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
1:05

Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
0204_1600_nat_driver
1:20

Truck driver faces court over fatal Sydney crash
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0923_1800_nsw_girl
1:04

Bed-head protects girl from car crash
Six injured at Monster Truck show after giant wheel bounces into crowd
0:23

Six injured at Monster Truck show after giant wheel bounces into crowd
 

The crash on the M1 at Somersby north of Sydney was reportedly caused by a blown tyre.

Footage shows the moment the van's tyre exploded as it was travelling in the far right lane.

Smoke can be seen billowing as the van looses control and veers across two lanes and into a stationary truck.

The van shifts from right to left after a blown tyre. Source: 7 News

Al Brooks, 49, was tragically killed in the crash.

The Berkeley Vale Soccer Club paid tribute to Mr Brooks and remembered him as a passionate and proud member of the club.

Source: 7 News

Back To Top