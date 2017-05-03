Dashcam captures cause of shocking fatal crash on NSW highway

WARNING, DISTRESSING VIDEO: Dashcam has captured the cause of a shocking fatal crash on a NSW highway, which killed a father of two on Tuesday.

The crash on the M1 at Somersby north of Sydney was reportedly caused by a blown tyre.

Footage shows the moment the van's tyre exploded as it was travelling in the far right lane.

Smoke can be seen billowing as the van looses control and veers across two lanes and into a stationary truck.

Al Brooks, 49, was tragically killed in the crash.

The Berkeley Vale Soccer Club paid tribute to Mr Brooks and remembered him as a passionate and proud member of the club.