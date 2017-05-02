'13 Reasons Why’ critics warn show could lead to ‘copy-cat’ suicides

It's the hit show hooking teenagers in but there's a warning for parents about the dark drama, 13 Reasons Why.

While some say it starts an important conversation about suicide, many mental health experts worry it ‘glamorises’ self harm and could lead to copycat attempts.

The premise of the show is when a 17-year-old schoolgirl takes her own life she then leaves messages for the classmates she blames.

"The whole school knows about the show,” one school student told 7 News.

However its graphic scenes have left many disturbed and uneasy.

"I personally felt myself get pulled in to quite a dark place,” Kyra McCorrow a school student told 7 News.

"There were times where I had to turn it off, walk away,” she continued.

However the film stars say it's meant to be confronting.

"To start conversations that we think are necessary to be had and to bring these issues to light,” actor Dylan Minnette told Ellen during an interview.

However psychologists worry it could be a trigger for impressionable young minds.

“A gentleman emailed me and told me that his daughter had watched 6 hours of this and subsequently been admitted to hospital,” Michael Carr-Gregg, a psychologist told 7 News.

Some Australian schools are so worried, they're alerting parents.

"Their children can be at a sleepover and unbeknown to the parents, a girl might be thinking through all sorts of issues,” Kate Edmondson, Principal at Brigidine College Randwick told 7 News.

The show's dark content, also a concern for the Mental Health Minister on Tuesday announcing $8 million for suicide prevention projects.

"We need to talk about suicide. What we don't need to talk about is the means,” Tanya Davies, Mental Health Minister said on Tuesday.

Netflix says it won't be pulling the show, with talks underway about a second season however it will be increasing its warning messages before every episode.



If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800