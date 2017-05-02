News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

'13 Reasons Why’ critics warn show could lead to ‘copy-cat’ suicides

Yahoo7 News /

It's the hit show hooking teenagers in but there's a warning for parents about the dark drama, 13 Reasons Why.

0402_sun_jessieJ
0:53

Jessie J's 'bizarre' new gig in China
0403_sun_energyplan
1:14

Some coalition MPs demand a new coal power station
0403_0500_nat_newsbreak
14:02

News Break - April 3
0403_0500_nat_boycottenergy
1:14

National energy plan boycott
Russian billionaire with World Cup arena contract arrested
1:13

Russian billionaire with World Cup arena contract arrested
Video Captures Attack on Muslim Woman at Detroit Hospital
1:53

Video Captures Attack on Muslim Woman at Detroit Hospital
Biggest April Snowstorm in 15 Years Hits New York
0:35

Biggest April Snowstorm in 15 Years Hits New York
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
1:06

China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
0402_1800_SYD-EasterShowFight
0:32

Fight breaks out between patron and woman dressed as zombie at Royal Easter Show
China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
1:15

China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
0402_sun_dole
1:04

Federal Government cracks down on addicted dole recipients
0402_sun_flood
1:10

Weather Bureau says ex-tropical cyclone Iris could reform
 

While some say it starts an important conversation about suicide, many mental health experts worry it ‘glamorises’ self harm and could lead to copycat attempts.

The premise of the show is when a 17-year-old schoolgirl takes her own life she then leaves messages for the classmates she blames.

The show has been a hit with teens. Source: 7 News

"The whole school knows about the show,” one school student told 7 News.

However its graphic scenes have left many disturbed and uneasy.

"I personally felt myself get pulled in to quite a dark place,” Kyra McCorrow a school student told 7 News.

"There were times where I had to turn it off, walk away,” she continued.

However the film stars say it's meant to be confronting.

The hit show touches on topics such as suicide and self harm. Source: 7 News

"To start conversations that we think are necessary to be had and to bring these issues to light,” actor Dylan Minnette told Ellen during an interview.
However psychologists worry it could be a trigger for impressionable young minds.

“A gentleman emailed me and told me that his daughter had watched 6 hours of this and subsequently been admitted to hospital,” Michael Carr-Gregg, a psychologist told 7 News.

Some Australian schools are so worried, they're alerting parents.

"Their children can be at a sleepover and unbeknown to the parents, a girl might be thinking through all sorts of issues,” Kate Edmondson, Principal at Brigidine College Randwick told 7 News.

Concerned educators have also spoken out. Source: 7 News

The show's dark content, also a concern for the Mental Health Minister on Tuesday announcing $8 million for suicide prevention projects.

"We need to talk about suicide. What we don't need to talk about is the means,” Tanya Davies, Mental Health Minister said on Tuesday.

Netflix says it won't be pulling the show, with talks underway about a second season however it will be increasing its warning messages before every episode.


If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

Back To Top