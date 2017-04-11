Watch the moment drink-driving mum launches car into air with baby on board

A UK mum has been jailed for dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol after she launched her car over a roundabout while her 19-month-old son was on board.

Dramatic video shows the 32-year-old woman’s car speeding towards a roundabout, before launching over it and crashing further along the road.

The incident happened near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire on December 12, 2016.

Cambridgeshire Police said said the woman, Tania Chikwature, overtook a truck on the wrong side of solid white lines before she crashed into the roundabout, and launched her car a few metres into the air.

The car landed on its roof, collided with a crash barrier, and slid 50 metres up the road.

According to the Metro.uk the child was unharmed.

The publication reports he was pulled from the vehicle by witnesses and she was later cut out by firefighters.

A bottle of vodka was discovered in her car according to the Metro.uk.

Reports state the Chikwature refused to provide a breath sample at the scene and police only discovered she was three times over the limit when they took a blood test several hours later.

She reportedly produced an alcohol reading of 156 mgs – the legal limit is 80.

Chikwature was jailed on April 10, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

PC David Tudman said: “Chikwature showed complete disregard for the safety and welfare of her child and other road users in her manner of driving. It is pure luck that nobody was killed that day.”

She also has reportedly received a three-year driving ban.