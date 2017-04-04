Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali says burka 'like wearing a very big Swastika'

News

Yahoo7

Leading Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali has likened the burka to wearing “a very big Swastika” in an exclusive interview with Seven News.

One day after the controversial Muslim women’s rights activist cancelled her Australian tour over security fears, Hirsi Ali also compared the face covering to making a statement similar to those who fly the “ISIS flag”.

“The burka that covers the face and that is really very much in your face, the kind of thing that stands out in the mall, that is just like the ISIS flag,” she told Seven reporter Bryan Seymour on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with 7 News Hirsi Ali has spoken about improving the rights of Muslim women. Photo: 7 News.

“These woman are coming out and declaring their political ideology and where they stand… it’s like wearing a very big Swastika.”

Hirsi Ali parted ways with Islam after the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Hirsi Ali compared the burka to a statement as strong as flying the "ISIS flag". Photo: 7 News.

She has since become a fierce defender of secularism and the rights of Muslim women.

Watch the full interview with Bryan Seymour tonight on Seven News, 6pm.

