Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali says burka 'like wearing a very big Swastika'

Leading Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali has likened the burka to wearing “a very big Swastika” in an exclusive interview with Seven News.

One day after the controversial Muslim women’s rights activist cancelled her Australian tour over security fears, Hirsi Ali also compared the face covering to making a statement similar to those who fly the “ISIS flag”.

“The burka that covers the face and that is really very much in your face, the kind of thing that stands out in the mall, that is just like the ISIS flag,” she told Seven reporter Bryan Seymour on Tuesday.

“These woman are coming out and declaring their political ideology and where they stand… it’s like wearing a very big Swastika.”

Hirsi Ali parted ways with Islam after the September 11 attacks in the United States.

She has since become a fierce defender of secularism and the rights of Muslim women.

Watch the full interview with Bryan Seymour tonight on Seven News, 6pm.